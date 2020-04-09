SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) released its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. SeaChange International had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SEAC opened at $2.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.53 million, a PE ratio of 43.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.90. SeaChange International has a fifty-two week low of $1.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average of $3.56.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

