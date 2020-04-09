Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Price Target Lowered to $3.00 at Citigroup

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WTTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Select Energy Services from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Saturday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Energy Services presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE:WTTR traded up $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.18. 639,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.21. Select Energy Services has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $12.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $328.43 million, a P/E ratio of 79.52 and a beta of 2.75.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Select Energy Services had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $276.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.61 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Select Energy Services will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.99% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States and Western Canada. The company operates through three segments: Water Solutions, Oilfield Chemicals, and Wellsite Services. The Water Solutions segment provides water-related services, including the sourcing of water; the transfer of the water to the wellsite through permanent pipeline infrastructure and temporary pipe; the containment of fluids off-and on-location; measuring and monitoring of water; the filtering and treatment of fluids, well testing, and handling of flowback and produced formation water; and the transportation and recycling or disposal of drilling, completion, and production fluids.

