SelfSell (SSC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2,726.00

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded down 59.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. SelfSell has a total market capitalization of $31,938.40 and approximately $2,726.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SelfSell has traded 33.6% lower against the US dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, LBank and Bitinka.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00037453 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000141 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

SelfSell Profile

SSC is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 3rd, 2018. SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 390,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com . SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell and its Facebook page is accessible here

SelfSell Coin Trading

SelfSell can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, OKEx and Bitinka. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SelfSell directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SelfSell should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

