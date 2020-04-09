Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $480.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its target price reduced by UBS Group from $566.00 to $480.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $631.00 to $611.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a neutral rating to a conviction-buy rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $576.17.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded up $3.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $492.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,923. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $495.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $553.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Sherwin-Williams has a twelve month low of $325.43 and a twelve month high of $599.95.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 51.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 22.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

In other news, SVP Jane M. Cronin sold 908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.14, for a total transaction of $446,863.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,588.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

