Sidoti Upgrades NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) to Buy

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s previous close.

NWE has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on NorthWestern from $73.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. NorthWestern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.29.

Shares of NorthWestern stock traded up $3.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,278. NorthWestern has a twelve month low of $45.06 and a twelve month high of $80.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $71.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.90.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $328.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NorthWestern will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Curtis T. Pohl sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $248,674.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock worth $653,731. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in NorthWestern by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,034,000 after buying an additional 138,445 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,764,000 after buying an additional 215,553 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,359,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in NorthWestern by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,294,000 after buying an additional 103,353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

