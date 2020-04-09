Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Citigroup

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup from $6.25 to $5.50 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.14.

SOI traded up $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $5.91. 1,224,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,906. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.94 and its 200-day moving average is $11.28. The company has a market cap of $244.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.23. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.77.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.27 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,397,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,570,000 after buying an additional 382,425 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,408,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,943 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,153,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,146,000 after purchasing an additional 198,884 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,950,000 after purchasing an additional 103,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,394,000 after purchasing an additional 96,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

