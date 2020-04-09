Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Tops One Day Volume of $1,763.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 13% higher against the US dollar. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0915 or 0.00001256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and Bisq. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.05 million and approximately $1,763.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006169 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00020194 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00001166 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008341 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.17 or 0.02295914 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Spectrecoin Coin Profile

Spectrecoin (CRYPTO:XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Spectrecoin

Spectrecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

