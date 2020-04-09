Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) had its price target dropped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SHO. Barclays upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.57.

SHO stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. 3,924,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,074,323. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200 day moving average is $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 12-month low of $5.75 and a 12-month high of $14.93.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Murray J. Mccabe acquired 17,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.38 per share, with a total value of $150,353.96. Also, Director Douglas M. Pasquale acquired 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $122,325.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 90,442 shares of company stock valued at $730,829. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,006,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,256 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 210.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,921,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,085 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,877,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,814,000 after purchasing an additional 131,104 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,004 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,303,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,902,000 after purchasing an additional 179,794 shares during the period.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

