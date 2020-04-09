SunTrust Banks Raises Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $130.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.
Shares of CRL stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.76. The company had a trading volume of 142,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.63. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $179.38.
In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.
About Charles River Laboratories Intl.
Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).
