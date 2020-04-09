SunTrust Banks Raises Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) Price Target to $130.00

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) had its price objective increased by SunTrust Banks from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories Intl.’s Q1 2020 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $7.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CRL. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from $170.00 to $154.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories Intl. from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.78.

Shares of CRL stock traded down $2.67 during trading on Monday, hitting $138.76. The company had a trading volume of 142,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $138.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.63. Charles River Laboratories Intl. has a one year low of $95.58 and a one year high of $179.38.

Charles River Laboratories Intl. (NYSE:CRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.18. Charles River Laboratories Intl. had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $691.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories Intl. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 44,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.70, for a total value of $7,385,310.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 313,054 shares in the company, valued at $52,186,101.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 6,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.11, for a total value of $1,187,731.11. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,214.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,085 shares of company stock valued at $11,930,124 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories Intl. by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories Intl. during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

