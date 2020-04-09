Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Price Target to $189.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective reduced by Susquehanna Bancshares from $247.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on NSC. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an inline rating and a $177.00 price target on the stock. Argus reissued a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $197.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $200.23.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,191,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,909. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.27. Norfolk Southern has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $219.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

In other news, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at $504,354,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,721,095 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,275,416,000 after buying an additional 692,117 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 582.7% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 527,530 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $102,328,000 after buying an additional 450,264 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 770,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $149,480,000 after buying an additional 355,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,007,732 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $195,630,000 after buying an additional 335,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

