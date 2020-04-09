SYSCO’s (SYY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) in a research note published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a $67.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised SYSCO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Argus cut SYSCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on SYSCO from $78.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.45.

Shares of NYSE SYY traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.58. 581,469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,491,254. The firm has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.66. SYSCO has a 12 month low of $26.00 and a 12 month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.11 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SYSCO will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,603,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091,470 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,159,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,965,000 after purchasing an additional 110,167 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,026,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,696,000 after purchasing an additional 222,256 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $404,942,000. Institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

