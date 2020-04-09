T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.83

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $3.47. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 3,268 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut T.A.T. Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of T.A.T. Technologies worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

T.A.T. Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TATT)

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

