T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.83

T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.83 and traded as low as $3.47. T.A.T. Technologies shares last traded at $3.65, with a volume of 3,268 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut T.A.T. Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.82.

T.A.T. Technologies (NASDAQ:TATT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter. T.A.T. Technologies had a return on equity of 1.04% and a net margin of 0.79%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in T.A.T. Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of T.A.T. Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:TATT) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of T.A.T. Technologies worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

TAT Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides various solutions and services to the commercial and military aerospace, and ground defense industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM) of Heat Transfer Solutions and Aviation Accessories; maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) Services for Heat Transfer Components and OEM of Heat Transfer Solutions; MRO Services for Aviation Components; and Overhaul and Coating of Jet Engine Components.

