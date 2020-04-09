TaaS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $181.00 (TAAS)

TaaS (CURRENCY:TAAS) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. One TaaS token can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00006146 BTC on major exchanges including Liqui, HitBTC, Livecoin and CoinExchange. TaaS has a total market cap of $3.65 million and $181.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded up 30.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013689 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.58 or 0.02960747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206258 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049206 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045862 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

TaaS Profile

TaaS launched on February 2nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 tokens. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund . TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here . TaaS’s official website is taas.fund

TaaS Token Trading

TaaS can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Livecoin, HitBTC and Liqui. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TaaS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TaaS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

