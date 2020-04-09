Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $721.44

Tate & Lyle PLC (LON:TATE) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $721.44 and traded as low as $651.82. Tate & Lyle shares last traded at $683.40, with a volume of 1,975,008 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tate & Lyle to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 820 ($10.79) to GBX 770 ($10.13) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Investec downgraded Tate & Lyle to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Tate & Lyle from GBX 810 ($10.66) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 732.14 ($9.63).

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 664.68 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 721.13.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

