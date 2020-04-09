Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) Releases Q1 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.10-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.29. The company issued revenue guidance of $785-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $796.87 million.Teledyne Technologies also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.10-2.15 EPS.

Shares of TDY opened at $329.81 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 1.06. Teledyne Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $195.34 and a fifty-two week high of $398.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $312.36 and its 200-day moving average is $338.05.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $834.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.78 million. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TDY shares. ValuEngine raised Teledyne Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Teledyne Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $362.00.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

