Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Given New $95.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TSCO. Stephens dropped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They set a hold rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Tractor Supply from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $104.04.

TSCO traded down $2.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,976,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,927. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $63.89 and a 12 month high of $114.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.91%.

In other Tractor Supply news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III acquired 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $8,927,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,526,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,613,000 after acquiring an additional 302,843 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.8% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 49,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Tractor Supply by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 702,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,678,000 after buying an additional 148,387 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

