Trollcoin (TROLL) Hits Market Capitalization of $172,116.39

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $172,116.39 and approximately $2.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Trollcoin has traded 41.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Trollcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Bleutrade.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trollcoin alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00035629 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00056991 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,276.45 or 1.00090888 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000963 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00065098 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000091 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 30.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Trollcoin Coin Profile

TROLL is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase . The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trollcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trollcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.