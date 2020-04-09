Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.65

Shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.65 and traded as low as $10.04. Urstadt Biddle Properties shares last traded at $11.00, with a volume of 7,900 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

The stock has a market cap of $440.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc (NYSE:UBP) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Urstadt Biddle Properties worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UBP)

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 85 properties containing approximately 5.3 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

