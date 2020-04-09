Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s 7th Largest Position

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lessened its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 243,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,126 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 4.6% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd owned 0.07% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $17,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 3,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 9,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $1.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $77.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,944,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,618,645. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $60.07 and a one year high of $94.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its 200-day moving average is $88.02.

