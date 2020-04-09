Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Charles Schwab Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 424.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,336 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up about 3.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $9,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,048,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,973,000 after buying an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,847,000 after buying an additional 10,645 shares during the period.

Shares of VYM stock traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $77.09. 3,944,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,618,645. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.02. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

