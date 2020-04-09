Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Stock Holdings Reduced by Charles Schwab Trust Co

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $9,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

VMBS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,479. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $50.77 and a 52-week high of $54.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.34.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd were given a $0.126 dividend. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

