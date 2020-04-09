Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by Bouchey Financial Group Ltd

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 2.9% of Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $4.53 on Thursday, hitting $125.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,993,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,436. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $170.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $131.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.94.

