Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Price Target Cut to $118.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) had its target price decreased by UBS Group from $131.00 to $118.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Waste Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Waste Management from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from to in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.21.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Shares of WM stock traded up $4.23 on Wednesday, hitting $99.85. 3,557,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,959,397. The firm has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management has a 52 week low of $85.34 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 49.55%.

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.14, for a total value of $1,001,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,187,691.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total transaction of $109,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,543.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $950,730,000 after buying an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,878,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,456,000 after buying an additional 147,772 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,495,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $626,231,000 after buying an additional 118,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $539,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.24% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.