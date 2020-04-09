Wells Fargo & Co Downgrades Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) to Underweight

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $6.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $17.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.46.

NYSE:PK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,489,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,116,431. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12-month low of $3.99 and a 12-month high of $33.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.10.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.16). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.53 million. Analysts predict that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jill C. Olander bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $43,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $606,863.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas J. Baltimore, Jr. bought 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.52 per share, with a total value of $976,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 744,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,686.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,181,156 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter.

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio consists of 52 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 30,000 rooms, a substantial portion of which are located in prime United States markets with high barriers to entry.

