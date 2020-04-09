Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 5,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 76,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Omnia Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WFC traded up $2.92 on Thursday, reaching $33.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,452,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,676,055. Wells Fargo & Co has a twelve month low of $25.10 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $117.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.19.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Co’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski acquired 20,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.53 per share, with a total value of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,185.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf acquired 173,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Co stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, with a total value of $4,963,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $53.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Wells Fargo & Co has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.30.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

