Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.48

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2020

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.48 and traded as low as $43.04. Winpak shares last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 40,151 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPK shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$286.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$293.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7200002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Winpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit