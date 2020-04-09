Winpak (TSE:WPK) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $45.48

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.48 and traded as low as $43.04. Winpak shares last traded at $43.37, with a volume of 40,151 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WPK shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Winpak from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Winpak from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Winpak from C$49.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$47.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$41.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$45.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 7.55.

Winpak (TSE:WPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$286.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$293.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Winpak Ltd. will post 1.7200002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

About Winpak (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, Flexible Packaging, and Packaging Machinery. The company offers medical packaging products, including thermoforming films, pre-made cups, lidding films, die-cut lids, pouches, central supply room wraps and draping films, and packaging machinery; pharmaceutical packaging products, such as blister foils, pouch stock products, child-resistant blister lidding products, and cold form laminates; and laminations for pouches and lidding applications for personal care products, such as cosmetics, skin creams, and shampoos.

