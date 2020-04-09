Zacks: Analysts Expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.78. CSX posted earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full year earnings of $4.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 27.91%. CSX’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CSX shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded CSX from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CSX from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on CSX from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,049,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 405.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $146,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 85,438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $64.00. 5,150,551 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,583,734. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $47.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.24. CSX has a one year low of $46.81 and a one year high of $80.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.94%.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

