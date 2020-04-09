Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Sell

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $1,242.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.94% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet's strengthening cloud unit is aiding substantial revenue growth. Moreover, expanding data centers will continue to bolster its presence in the cloud space. Further, major updates in its search segment are enhancing the search results, which is a major positive. Moreover, Google’s robust mobile search is gaining solid momentum. Additionally, strong focus on innovation of AI techniques and the home automation space should aid business growth in the long term. Further, its deepening focus on wearables category remains a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed its industry over a year. However, the company’s growing litigation issues and increasing expenses might hurt profitability. Further, the company faces persistent pressure from advertisers to tighten controls on YouTube video service. This remains a concern.”

Get Alphabet alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,525.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI restated a “positive” rating and issued a $1,600.00 price target (up previously from $1,350.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,769.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,488.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,206.57. 2,922,749 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,530.74. The firm has a market cap of $828.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,245.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,314.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The business had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $12.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 46.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after buying an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,104,000. 35.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Article: What are Institutional Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphabet (GOOGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.