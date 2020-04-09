Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) to “Buy”

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $112.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 5.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Murphy USA shares have outperformed the Zacks Oil Refining & Marketing industry over the past year (-18.9% vs. -58.1%) and looks well positioned for further price appreciation. A low-cost, high-volume fuel seller, Murphy USA's stations are located near Walmart supercenters. This enables the company to attract significantly more transactions than its peers. The company's access to pipelines and product distribution terminals is another key competitive advantage, helping to keep costs down in the fiercely competitive retail space. Discount pricing and shareholder friendly capital allocations are other positives in the Murphy USA story while the successful rollout of the Murphy Drive Rewards program led to a surge in new customers. Consequently, Murphy USA is expected to offer substantial upside potential from the current price levels.”

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Murphy USA from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Murphy USA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.25.

NYSE MUSA traded up $5.98 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.85. 299,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,857. Murphy USA has a 1 year low of $78.75 and a 1 year high of $121.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.08. Murphy USA had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Murphy USA will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,901 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 18,287 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,651 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 77,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,089,000 after buying an additional 48,208 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Murphy USA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc operates a chain of retail stores in the United States. The company's retail stores offer motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. It operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated approximately 1,474 retail stores, including 1,160 Murphy USA and 312 are standalone Murphy Express stores located primarily in the Southwest, Southeast, and Midwest United States.

