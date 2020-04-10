$0.86 EPS Expected for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) will report $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Albemarle’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.68. Albemarle posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 30.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Albemarle will report full-year earnings of $4.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Albemarle.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $992.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $71.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Albemarle from $70.00 to $49.00 and set a “cautious” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.37.

Shares of Albemarle stock traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,775,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,256,942. Albemarle has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.94 and a 200 day moving average of $70.98. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.50%.

In other news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,613,720.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,468 shares of company stock valued at $1,414,729 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 2.0% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,446 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 46,601 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,186 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

