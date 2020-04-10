$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.14. American Tower reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $9.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

NYSE AMT traded up $10.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.60. 4,330,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.