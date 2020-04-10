$1.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) will announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.09 and the lowest is $1.14. American Tower reported earnings of $1.84 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.19 to $8.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.06 to $9.79. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on AMT shares. Edward Jones raised American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co raised American Tower from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $211.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, New Street Research raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

NYSE AMT traded up $10.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $259.60. 4,330,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,705,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a PE ratio of 61.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40. American Tower has a fifty-two week low of $174.32 and a fifty-two week high of $260.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.26%.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total transaction of $488,407.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total value of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,469 shares in the company, valued at $5,653,394.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Tower (AMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for American Tower (NYSE:AMT)

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit