$2.00 Billion in Sales Expected for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) to announce sales of $2.00 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for American Tower’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.99 billion. American Tower reported sales of $1.81 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Tower will report full-year sales of $8.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.91 billion to $8.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Tower.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.92.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $10.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $259.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,330,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,705,533. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $228.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $225.46. American Tower has a one year low of $174.32 and a one year high of $260.43. The company has a market cap of $110.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.26%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.63, for a total value of $488,407.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,894,589.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,799 shares of company stock worth $1,541,402 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Tower by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,878,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,588,391,000 after buying an additional 1,266,057 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in American Tower by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,031,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,075,534,000 after buying an additional 3,063,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,368,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,460,474,000 after buying an additional 200,746 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,892,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,354,296,000 after buying an additional 44,281 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in American Tower by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,972,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,142,757,000 after buying an additional 442,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

