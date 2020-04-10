26,210 Shares in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Purchased by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,210 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $3,578,000. 3M makes up about 3.7% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. FMR LLC lifted its position in 3M by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,335,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $412,110,000 after purchasing an additional 469,237 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in 3M by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in 3M by 2,449.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 120,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 115,485 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $326,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.78. 4,664,702 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,030,274. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $219.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M Co will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 64.62%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MMM. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.93.

In related news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 8,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $1,442,772.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,800,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,748,744. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

