Abundance Wealth Counselors Acquires 563 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,447,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,835,782. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Guggenheim cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.91.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

