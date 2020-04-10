Abundance Wealth Counselors Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 29.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Abundance Wealth Counselors owned 0.05% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $83,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $279.12. 11,459,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,649,087. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $220.28 and a one year high of $340.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $306.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $1.5314 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

