Abundance Wealth Counselors Has $329,000 Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Abundance Wealth Counselors lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 76.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.1% of Abundance Wealth Counselors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,646,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $431,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 78,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth $13,897,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $161.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $2.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $141.23. 11,086,980 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,195,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $135.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.