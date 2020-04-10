Abundance Wealth Counselors Makes New $129,000 Investment in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 317.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HST traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.91. The company had a trading volume of 11,406,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,877,948. The company has a current ratio of 6.22, a quick ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $19.99. The firm has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.11.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Host Hotels and Resorts had a return on equity of 12.34% and a net margin of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Host Hotels and Resorts’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.94%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Host Hotels and Resorts from $18.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Host Hotels and Resorts from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels and Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

