Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $4,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $844,000. 10 15 Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Accenture by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 67,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Accenture by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,643 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. 75.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Accenture news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $739,032.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John F. Walsh sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.21, for a total value of $1,255,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,344 shares in the company, valued at $5,511,428.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,254 shares of company stock worth $6,151,795. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $6.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $177.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,743,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,508. The company has a market capitalization of $109.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $216.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Accenture Plc will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Societe Generale upgraded Accenture to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.67.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

