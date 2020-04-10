Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Citigroup

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $195.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.80. 1,360,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,539. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Analyst Recommendations for Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexandria Real Estate Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit