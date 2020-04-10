Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) PT Lowered to $163.00 at Citigroup

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $195.00 to $163.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ARE. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, February 7th. They set a buy rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, March 9th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $141.50.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded up $10.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.80. 1,360,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,539. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.82. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $175.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.04). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 23.72% and a return on equity of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $408.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.34, for a total value of $1,307,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.04, for a total value of $206,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,424,110.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,255 shares of company stock valued at $6,624,724 over the last three months. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

