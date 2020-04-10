Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Lifted by Campbell Capital Management Inc.

Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 11.8% of Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Campbell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,162,948 shares of company stock valued at $140,280,403 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,211.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $1,532.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,242.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,315.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,340.00 target price (down from $1,535.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,530.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

