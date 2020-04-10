Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in Alphabet by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 33.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,124.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,839.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,162,948 shares of company stock worth $140,280,403. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GOOG traded up $1.17 on Friday, reaching $1,211.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,155,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $831.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,242.01 and a 200 day moving average of $1,315.15. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The business had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 48.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Nomura lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,574.90.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

