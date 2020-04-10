Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) PT Lowered to $28.00 at TD Securities

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from $29.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ATUS. Barclays upgraded shares of Altice USA from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Altice USA from a c rating to a d- rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Altice USA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Altice USA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Get Altice USA alerts:

NYSE:ATUS traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,855,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,156,831. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average of $26.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. Altice USA has a 52-week low of $15.95 and a 52-week high of $31.78.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Altice USA had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $53,760,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,369,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,406,918.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Capital International Sarl bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Altice USA by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cablevision and Cequel. It delivers broadband, pay television, telephony services, Wi-Fi hotspot access, proprietary content, and advertising services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.