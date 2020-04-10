Analysts Expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to Post $1.64 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southwest Gas Holdings Inc (NYSE:SWX) to announce $1.64 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Southwest Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.50. Southwest Gas reported earnings per share of $1.77 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwest Gas will report full-year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.66 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwest Gas.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $848.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.83 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on Southwest Gas from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.00.

Shares of NYSE SWX traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.21. The company had a trading volume of 437,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,262. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Southwest Gas has a 1-year low of $45.68 and a 1-year high of $92.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.33%.

In related news, Director Robert L. Boughner purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.69 per share, with a total value of $161,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,956,074.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John P. Hester purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.41 per share, for a total transaction of $116,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,080.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 11,000 shares of company stock worth $656,350. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,885,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,213,000 after purchasing an additional 939,784 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,148,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 1,107.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 547,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,582,000 after purchasing an additional 502,029 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Gas by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 583,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,316,000 after purchasing an additional 265,691 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

