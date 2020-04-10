AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at SunTrust Banks

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $40.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.
AutoNation stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. 2,372,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,825. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $7,887,762.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,579,968 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in AutoNation by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 666,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $22,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in AutoNation by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
