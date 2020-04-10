AutoNation (NYSE:AN) PT Lowered to $28.00 at SunTrust Banks

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its price objective cut by SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AutoNation’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.26 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.05 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $40.00 to $13.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $37.00.

AutoNation stock traded up $2.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.65. 2,372,281 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,388,825. AutoNation has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,033.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 173,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $7,887,762.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 432,424 shares of company stock valued at $19,579,968 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Investec Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in AutoNation by 150.1% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,110,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 666,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AutoNation in the 4th quarter worth about $22,173,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in AutoNation by 150.8% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 751,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,438,000 after purchasing an additional 451,620 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in AutoNation by 225.9% during the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 166,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,110,000 after purchasing an additional 115,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,450,000. Institutional investors own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

