BCS Wealth Management Grows Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,224,000 after buying an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $194,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $3.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.50. The stock had a trading volume of 31,447,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,835,782. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Guggenheim downgraded Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

