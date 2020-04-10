BCS Wealth Management Increases Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 174.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,498 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 226,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,607,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the period. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.8% during the first quarter. Krueger & Catalano Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 19,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth approximately $1,126,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 13,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. 77.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,256,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,585,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

BMY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.54.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $964,263.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,212.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

