BCS Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

BCS Wealth Management increased its position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 47.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KO. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 37,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 16,245 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,485,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,263,000 after purchasing an additional 298,886 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $460,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 175,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,614,405.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,027 shares of company stock worth $9,620,065. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO stock traded up $1.18 on Friday, reaching $49.00. The company had a trading volume of 19,054,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,932,084. The stock has a market cap of $205.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a 200-day moving average of $53.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.73%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.85.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

