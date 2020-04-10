BCS Wealth Management Makes New Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 6,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,523,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,112,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,245,000 after acquiring an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 59,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its holdings in AbbVie by 82.0% in the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 162,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,267,000 after buying an additional 72,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.18 per share, for a total transaction of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.83.

ABBV traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $79.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,422,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,421,515. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.44.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

