BCS Wealth Management Purchases 1,720 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

BCS Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 60.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PM stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.34. 9,247,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,591. The company has a market cap of $116.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $90.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

