BCS Wealth Management Purchases 24,264 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,264 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of BCS Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BCS Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 475.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,857,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,355. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.19 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.91.

